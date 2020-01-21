Mercury presents 2019 CSI Award to over 250 dealerships

Mercury Marine presented its 2019 Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award to more than 250 boat dealerships that embody the highest levels of service, according to customer evaluations.

“We continually strive for service excellence and to ensure that our dealers share that same vision,” said Jim Helmick, Mercury Marine director of field service development and operations.

Mercury Marine measures consumers’ satisfaction with the service performed on their Mercury outboard or MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard products according to several dimensions of the experience. The company asks customers who have recently sought service from a Mercury‑authorized dealer to rate their overall satisfaction with the dealership's service and to indicate the likelihood of their returning to the dealership in the future.

“As the ratings are determined by customer feedback, this award is considered one of the industry’s most prestigious,” Helmick said.

To be eligible for the award, dealerships must be a Mercury Premier Level or Certified Service Level dealer and must have maintained a score of greater than 94 out of a possible 100 for 12 consecutive months. Mercury began the program in 2006.

The CSI score for each dealership is measured and monitored by Mercury Marine. After warranty work has been completed, Mercury sends out a Service CSI survey to the consumer, asking the consumer to rate the service received.

“Customer service is key to remaining competitive in the evolving marine marketplace and to retaining long‑term customer relationships,” said Helmick. “The dealers who achieve the Service CSI Award have shown themselves as the benchmark to the industry, delivering world‑class service support and providing our customers with the service that they expect.”