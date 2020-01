MRAA names new additions to its Board of Directors

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas has announced three new additions to its Board of Directors.

Stacy Greenwood, of Cleveland Boat Center, was selected as the Region 4 director.

Jason Shallcross, Reed’s Marine, Delavan, Wis., has also been selected as a new director, representing Region 7.

One director at large has also been appointed by board chair Joe Hoffmaster; Bob Bense, Superior Boat Repair & Sales, Rancho Cordova, California.