Tige Boats appoints new president

Tigé Boats, Inc. announced the promotion of Daniel Gutierrez to president of both the Tigé Boats and ATX Surf Boats brands.

Gutierrez began his career at Tigé Boats in 2004 and most recently served as chief operating officer. Effective immediately, Gutierrez will assume responsibility and lead the charge of operations within the organizations, including new product development and strategic positioning for Tigé and ATX Surf Boats, as they accelerate for significant increases in brand value and optimum customer experiences.

"With more than 15 years of service to Tigé, Daniel has been an effective, respected, and strategic leader,” stated Charlie Pigeon, owner and CEO of Tigé Boats. “He has worked hard and committed to understanding all aspects of our business and he shares in the values that Tigé was founded on almost 30 years ago. Daniel’s goals for growth are not surrounded around shareholders profits, but instead to provide our customers with the highest quality product and our business partners with the best working relationships. His integrity, high expectations, and passion will ensure our continued success.”

Over Gutierrez’s time serving as chief operating officer, he led the concept and creation of ATX Surf Boats, a stand-alone brand that operates and manufacturers alongside the popular Tigé Boats marque. Since the launch of ATX Surf Boats just over six months ago, Tigé Boats, Inc. has experienced a world of new opportunities and a strong growth in both retail and manufacturing numbers.

Before Gutierrez’s role as chief operating officer, he led marketing and product design for Tigé Boats for over nine years. His creative strategies helped shape and grow the Tigé brand to what it is today. He has also implemented leading technology that has placed Tigé at the forefront of the boating industry. Gutierrez has directly led the design and styling of 20 new Tigé and ATX boat models as well as multiple product line overhauls.

Gutierrez has a bias towards action and a belief that you are only as good as your team. “Our success is built on teamwork and a clear focus and direction moving forward. I feel very confident that our team and brands are quickly approaching another level,” stated Gutierrez. “We have all worked really hard to put Tigé Boats in this position as a company, and I am excited to lead us forward aggressively and continue to think big.”

Gutierrez will be based out of Tigé headquarters in Abilene, Texas, along with his wife Tiffany and their four kids. He serves as a board member for the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA), is involved in multiple charitable organizations in Abilene, and is a three-time guest speaker at Dreamforce, a Salesforce convention. He is proud to continue the growth of Tigé Boats in the Abilene community.

Gutierrez added, “I am thrilled and humbled to be chosen to lead Tigé Boats, Inc. I can’t think of a more exciting time to be a part of this company and industry.”