Parker Boats breaks ground on new expansion

Parker Boats and Correct Craft held a groundbreaking ceremony today, announcing future plans for the Beaufort, North Carolina-based boat manufacturer to expand its facility and improve its operations.

The new, 10,000 sq. ft. facility will include an area for the gelcoat and mold maintenance processes and will generate 25-30 new jobs in the Eastern NC area.

The new facility will be built adjacent to Parker’s existing 225,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and will help speed along the gel coat and mold maintenance processes. The expansion will improve production processes and flow and will offer Parker customers new boat model options as well as enhancements to existing models.

"During the groundbreaking ceremony today, we took a moment to honor our heritage as Parker Boats and the decades our family and team has dedicated to building vessels that embody strength, simplicity, and seaworthiness – but today was mostly about celebrating our future,” founder & CEO Linwood Parker said. “In April, we announced Parker’s strategic partnership with Correct Craft, another marine company known for their legacy and commitment to quality. Our association with Correct Craft provides opportunities to improve our manufacturing processes and offer Parker customers new boat options and models, while still offering them what Parker is known for – boats built with integrity and pride. This new facility is the first step in these process improvements. We look forward to seeing what it brings to our customers, suppliers, and dealers in the future.”

“Parker Boats has exciting momentum," Correct Craft president and CEO Bill Yeargin added. "This new factory expansion will help Parker Boats meet its customer demand and provide new job opportunities to the eastern Carolina community. Having Parker Boats in our Correct Craft family has been great for both parties; we love The Parker team who share our values of Making Life Better. ”