Northwest Marine Trade Association awards Grow Boating grants

The Northwest Marine Trade Association’s (NMTA) Grow Boating Grant Program has awarded $31,000 in funding to 18 boating programs in the Pacific Northwest.

Over the past 17 years the program has granted more than $2 million in funding to non-profit groups or organizations that help boost the number of boaters and watercraft users and encourage boaters to use their boats more often. The Grow Boating Program is funded through a surcharge on square-footage rented during the Seattle Boat Show.

This year, 22 applicants submitted grant requests totaling more than $156,000. The Grow Boating Committee, made up of NMTA members, spent two months going over the requests.

“This year was filled with many qualified grant recipients,” said Mike Kirshenbaum, vice president, HO Sports, and chairman, NMTA’s Grow Boating Committee. “After much discussion and consideration, we are pleased to have completed the grant process and are again able to support great events, projects and organizations. We continue our commitment to members and our goal of increasing all aspects of on-water activities in the beautiful and diverse waters of the Pacific Northwest.”

The 2020 grantees represent the full range of recreational boating and include everything from youth sailing organizations, tow boat events and a collegiate bass fishing club to educational youth events and outreach programs.

Grants were awarded to:

· Anacortes Waterfront Alliance

· Antique & Classic Boat Society PNW Chapter

· Bellingham Community Boating Center

· Friday Harbor Power Squadron

· Gig Harbor BoatShop

· Oregon Women’s Sailing Foundation

· Point Defiance Marina, Metro Parks Tacoma

· Renton Sailing Center

· Sail Sand Point

· Schooner Martha Foundation

· Sea Scout Ship 110 Charles N. Curtis

· Sisters in Action Sports

· Sound Experience

· The Center for Wooden Boats

· The Sailing Foundation

· University of Washington Husky Sailing

· Washington State University Bass Fishing Club