NMEA adds board member

The National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) has elected Peter Braffitt to serve on the Board of Directors as a Trade member.

Braffitt is director of Gemeco Marine Accessories, a principal supplier of marine electronics to the trade based in Lake City, SC. He joined Airmar Technology Corp. in 1990 following a stint in the Army, then left to run his own company before returning to Airmar several years later as sales manager.

In 2005, he transitioned to Gemeco as business development manager, then general manager and now director.

“My goal as a board member is to tap my unique experience—having ties to the manufacturing, product development, OEM and distribution sides of our market segment—and help find balance between the needs of each,” said Braffitt. “I have a good understanding of what the technicians and dealers perceive as important and I will represent their interests as well. I also think many smaller boat builders and solo dealers don’t understand how they can benefit from being NMEA members, so I want to get involved in marketing to them and gaining additional members for our organization.”

NMEA president and executive Director Mark Reedenauer said, “I want to congratulate Mr. Braffitt on being elected by the NMEA membership to represent the trade members of NMEA. This is the largest and fastest growing category within the NMEA membership. Peter brings a unique set of skills that has been developed from his years of service managing Gemeco Marine Accessories, ranging from technical support expertise, to training, to distribution. I am excited to help Peter on this endeavor.”

Also elected to the Board of Directors were Steven Katz (Steve’s Marine Service, Dealer Member), as Chairperson, Brian Kane (GOST, Manufacturer Member) as Vice Chairperson, along with directors Paul Comyns (Intellian, Manufacturer Member), and Brian Swanke (CWR, Trade Member).

The NMEA trade membership category represents roughly 270 companies across the USA, Canada, Europe, and the rest of the world. The trade membership is the largest and fastest growing NMEA membership category. NMEA trade members mainly include marine electronics distributors, installers, sales representatives, and trade schools.

NMEA’s other membership categories are Dealer, Boat Builder, Manufacturer, and Associate, which gives NMEA the ability to represent the entire spectrum of the marine electronics industry.