Deadline for MIBS Innovation Awards nears

The deadline for entries for the Progressive® Insurance Miami International Boat Show® Innovation Awards program is at the end of this week, January 10.

The program provides the opportunity for eligible exhibitors to enter new products into 26 product categories. The 2020 Innovation Award winners will be announced and honored during the Miami Boat Show's Innovation Breakfast on February 14, 2020.

Entrants to the 2020 program will not only have a chance to win a coveted Innovation Award, but will also boost their product’s visibility through editorial inclusion in the Show Guide, booth signage and product exposure to top marine journalists.

Interested in learning more? Visit the Miami Innovation Awards webpage for full program details or contact Melissa Taylor at mtaylor@nmma.org.