MIASF promotes new vice president

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) announced that Lori Wheeler has been promoted from director of operations to vice president of the association, beginning immediately. With MIASF since 2014, Wheeler has steadily advanced and continually taken on greater leadership roles and responsibilities, along with publicly representing the association.

Wheeler has lived in Broward County for more than 10 years, having grown up in Palm Beach County after moving to South Florida from Massachusetts as a child. After high school, she studied graphic design at Palm Beach State College and Florida Atlantic University. Prior to becoming the director of operations at MIASF, Wheeler operated the State’s Traffic and Bicycle Safety Education Program for the Boca Raton Police Services Department and served as the City’s liaison to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. She also worked as a customer service supervisor and account manager for two local companies.

Phil Purcell, MIASF CEO/president, said “It’s been wonderful to watch Lori over the years as she has learned a tremendous amount about the marine industry, honed her management skills and style, and built lasting relationships. She has developed into a leader that the MIASF Board of Directors, staff, members, and community at-large truly respects.”

Wheeler is a member of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and co-chairs the Chamber’s Marine Advisory Committee. She is a graduate of Leadership Broward Class 35 and chairs the Business Day program for current Leadership Broward enrollees. She also serves on the American Lung Association of South Florida’s Turquoise Takeover Lung Force Committee, the Winterfest Foundation Board, was inducted into the 2018 class of the Boys and Girls Clubs 100 Outstanding Women of Broward County, and was a South Florida Business & Wealth 2019 Up & Comer awardee.

“The marine industry is an extremely diverse economic driver in South Florida, and I’m passionate about learning and understanding all of its aspects,” said Wheeler. “I’ve met some amazing people and been fortunate enough to have an incredible mentor to guide me along the way. I’m looking forward to the next phase of this exciting adventure.”