NMLA announces new directors, officers

The National Marine Lenders Association announced the candidates elected by the membership to serve on the Board of Directors through 2022. They are:

Regular Member Directors (Lenders)

Robert P. Dunford - Trident Funding LLC (Shelton, CT)

- Trident Funding LLC (Shelton, CT) Karen Trostle - Sterling Acceptance Corporation (Annapolis, MD)

Associate Member Director

Matt Anderson - Global Marine Insurance Agency (Traverse City, MI)

The 2020 slate of officers confirmed at the December 18, 2019 meeting of the Board of Directors will be John Haymond, President (Medallion Bank), Robert Dunford, Vice President (Trident Funding LLC), Noelle Norvell, Secretary (Luxury Financial Group), and William Otto, Treasurer (Lake Effect Financial Services).