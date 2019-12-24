Evinrude launches new 150 HP power tiller

Evinrude recently announced the industry’s first 150 HP tiller controlled outboard, with integrated power steering assist and digital shift and throttle, the E-TEC G2 Power Tiller.

Designed with beginners to advanced anglers in mind, Evinrude says the new 150 HP Power Tiller is easy to use, even in the worst conditions.

“While the competition is focused on releasing larger and larger engines, we spend our efforts developing products that matter to our core market,” said Tracy Crocker, president of the BRP Marine Group. “Because of the E-TEC G2 architecture, we are able to offer incredible features at a value that our customers appreciate. Unlike other manufacturers, our power tiller doesn’t require accessory power steering kits, additional batteries or recharging systems. This allows us to offer an elegant solution at a significantly lower price point in the outboard sweet spot – the 150 HP category.”

Evinrude said combining the power tiller with the Evinrude E-TEC G2 Intelligent Piloting System, a suite of integrated engine features like iSteer, iTrim and iControl, instills confidence in all boaters.

The engine builder claims the 150 HP Power Tiller model has zero steering torque feedback and offers boaters exceptional running quality. The engine features a twist-grip throttle with adjustable friction capability to fine-tune resistance, Evinrude's iTrim, as well as the thumb operated tilt and trim switch. A Touch Troll push-button operation allows users to set trolling speed. In addition, to reduce strain on the driver, the Evinrude E-TEC G2 Power Tiller has adjustments for both vertical and horizontal arm position, enhancing comfort and control.

