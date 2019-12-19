Marine lenders hold record-setting conference in Florida

The National Marine Lenders Association recently concluded its 40th Annual Conference at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla. The educational and networking conference was held in mid-November and drew over 175 attendees, up 41% from last year.

Keynote speakers included television celebrity and best-selling author, Amber Mac and security analyst/author Robert Sciliano. Mac delivered advice regarding Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies that affect our business profitability and existence. Sciliano captivated the audience about Cyber Security and how we can protect ourselves today and in the future.

NMMA’s current and past (retired) presidents Frank Hugelmeyer and Thom Dammrich discussed the current and future stare of the U.S. marine industry.

Nationally known economist, Gina Martin-Adams of Bloomberg Intelligence provided the audience with an in-depth view of consumer, national and international economic outlooks.

Organizers said the conference provided informative, cutting-edge break-out sessions regarding credit bureau analytics, regulatory activities affecting marine lending, foreign registry of recreational boats, and other educational tools assisting with the expansion and profitability of recreational marine finance.

For more information about the National Marine Lenders Association, its annual conferences, educational workshops, the Annual Statistical Report and quarterly statistical Snapshot, please visitwww.marinelenders.org.