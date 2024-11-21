Outdoor recreation contributes over $1.2 Trillion to the U.S. economy

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) announced new economic data released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealing that outdoor recreation continues to be a major driver of the U.S. economy, jobs, and local communities. According to the latest data from the BEA Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account, outdoor recreation generated $1.2 trillion in economic output (2.3% of GDP), comprises 3.1% of U.S. employees and accounted for five million jobs in 2023.

This is the largest recorded measure since the BEA started calculating the size of the outdoor recreation economy in 2012. According to newly revised data in this year’s release from the BEA, the outdoor recreation economy has grown 36% in real terms since 2012. These new figures reveal that the outdoor recreation economy contributes more to the U.S. economy than farming, mining, and utilities.

This is the seventh consecutive year that the BEA has released government data on this critical industry sector. Today’s release confirms the role of outdoor recreation as a central contributor to thriving economies, healthy people, and connected communities.

Jessica Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), elevated the new data as a testament to the strength and importance of the outdoor recreation economy: “With over $1.2 trillion in economic output and generating five million jobs, this marks another year of growth for the outdoor recreation economy, underscoring its resilience and importance across the nation. The new BEA data highlights outdoor recreation as a cornerstone of our economy, generating jobs, supporting small businesses, and providing essential opportunities for Americans to engage with the outdoors for health, connection, and quality of life. This new data should signal to policymakers and leaders across the country that investing in outdoor infrastructure and access must remain a national, bipartisan priority. We urge this Congress to take swift action to pass the EXPLORE Act, a widely supported package of bills that will help to ensure that all Americans have access to the outdoors and support the communities and businesses that rely on recreation economies.”

Key Highlights:

Nominal Gross Output: $1.2 trillion, up 5% from 2022

36% growth in Real Gross Output since 2012

5 million jobs, 3.1% of Employment

Diverse Sector Growth (Real Terms):

Bicycling up 11%

Climbing/hiking/tent camping up 6%

Hunting/shooting/trapping up 12%

Snow Activities up 23%

Trips and Travel up 7%

Lodging up 9%

The outdoor recreation economy exceeded growth of the U.S. economy from 2022 to 2023 with outdoor recreation real GDP growing 3.6% compared to 2.9% for the U.S. economy and jobs growing 3.3% compared to 1.8%.

Continued Growth Despite Challenges: Despite economic fluctuations and market adjustments following the pandemic, the outdoor recreation economy continues to outpace the broader U.S. economy in several metrics. The data reflects increased participation across a variety of outdoor activities and a surge in related industries such as arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, and food services (up 6% in real terms).

“The new BEA data confirm that recreational boating remains a strong contributor to the American economy,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President and CEO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and current Board Chair of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR). “With 93% of boat builders being small businesses, and 95% of boats sold in the U.S. made in the U.S., it is crucial to prioritize policies that protect access to public waters, keep marine manufacturers globally competitive, and drive industry innovation. Americans’ passion for being on the water continues to fuel both our economy and our commitment to preserving outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Federal Support Remains Critical: The EXPLORE Act, already passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in April 2024, would help ensure that public lands and recreational spaces remain accessible and well-maintained, with updates in antiquated management policies, boosting the outdoor economy without new costs to taxpayers. As the outdoor recreation economy grows, so does the need for continued investment in public lands and infrastructure. Without updates and improvements, many recreation areas risk falling behind demand. Additionally, retroactively extending the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) by the end of the year would bring back certainty to the businesses trying to move supply chains out of China and keep their products affordable for consumers.

“Recreational boating continues to be a key part of America’s Outdoor Recreation Economy, and the new 2023 BEA data highlights Americans’ desire to be outside, get on the water, and enjoy their favorite pastimes,” said Matt Gruhn, president of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas. “The success of the recreational boating industry is ultimately fueled by marine retailers who keep boaters on the water and are key for ensuring that we continue to grow participation in America’s Outdoor Recreation Economy. This economic impact underscores the importance of prioritizing policies that support marine retailers, fuel continued investments in conservation and ensure domestic marine manufacturers can remain strong to ensure the recreational boating industry stays a uniquely American sector.”

The Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account estimate, provided by the BEA through the Department of Commerce, is a result of U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-NH) bipartisan legislation, the Outdoor Recreation Jobs and Economic Impact Act of 2015, which she introduced with former Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) and was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016.

“From hiking and skiing in the White Mountains to boating on Lake Winnipesaukee to enjoying the beaches on the Seacoast and everywhere in between, outdoor recreation and its small businesses are a big part of what makes New Hampshire so special. They’re a powerful economic driver, and today’s report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis further underscores the benefits of outdoor recreation for communities across the nation,” said Senator Shaheen, chair of the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. “I was proud to lead the legislation that made this annual report possible, and I hope that it continues to inform policies that help our small businesses and local economies thrive.”

ORR said it continues to support the BEA’s Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account. Just like is the case for many other industries, this annual data is vital to showing how the outdoor recreation industry has a significant impact on the national economy and job creation and contributes to the health and vitality of the nation. To learn more about ORR and outdoor recreation’s contributions to the economy, click here.