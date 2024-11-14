Bestselling business author Jay Samit to open 2025 Elevate Summit

International bestselling author Jay Samit will be the opening keynote speaker at Boating Industry‘s Elevate Summit in January. He is a dynamic entrepreneur and speaker who is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on disruption and innovation.

Chairman of a transformative Artificial Intelligence company, Samit was once described by Wired magazine as “having the coolest job in the industry.” He is the former vice chairman of Deloitte Digital and a CEO of NASDAQ, who helped grow pre-IPO companies such as LinkedIn.

Samit has also held senior management roles at EMI, Sony, and Universal Studios and pioneered breakthrough advancements in mobile video, internet advertising, e-commerce, social networks, digital music, and augmented reality, which millions of consumers use every day. He can accurately predict the future because he works with those who create it.

Samit ignites people’s passion for innovation and overcoming obstacles by teaching them how to think bigger. Designed to be as entertaining and inspiring as it is informative, Samit’s speech will stay with the audience long after the conference has ended.

Registration for the 2025 Elevate Summit, held at the Sheraton Charlotte in downtown Charlotte, N.C., from January 20-22, 2025, is now open on the Boating Industry Elevate Summit website.

Interested in reaching an audience of the most prominent leaders across all segments of the recreational boating industry? Sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 Elevate Summit are still available. Contact Boating Industry marketing & engagement sales executive Roberto Almenar via email at RAlmenar@epgacceleration.com or phone at 763-383-4494.