NMMA Canada seeks 2024 Hall of Fame nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame. Inductees include those who have or continue to, generate substantial and lasting contributions toward advancing the marine industry. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 5, 2024.

The 2025 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame inductee will be announced during the Toronto International Boat Show at NMMA Canada’s Industry Breakfast on Jan. 21.

The NMMA Canada Hall of Fame is the Association’s highest honor and a way to recognize those industry leaders who have made significant contributions to recreational boating.

To be considered, nominees must exemplify the following award criteria:

Have made a substantial and lasting impact on the industry or their segment

Are known in the industry and are beyond personal or professional reproach

Have been and continue to be a member and supporter of NMMA

Are actively involved in the marine industry and have been for a minimum of ten years

To nominate an individual for the 2025 NMMA Canada Hall of Fame, please email Sylvie Quenneville at squenneville@nmma.org with a detailed description of the candidate’s achievements.

To be eligible to submit a nomination, one must be an active member of NMMA.