IBEX launches new educational opportunities for 2024

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced a host of new offerings as part of its world-class IBEX Education Conference. Several all-new features for this year include a Main Stage and Leadership Education track.



The IBEX Main Stage will showcase leadership, workforce, and industry trends and is located along the seminar hallway on the 1st Floor. The Main Stage schedule will include panel discussions, the seminar series, and free programs on this newly designed stage.



The technical Seminar Series, produced in collaboration with the Show’s education partners Professional BoatBuilder magazine, ABYC, NMEA, and IBEX co-owner NMMA, is presented by industry experts and spans 10 tracks which encompass all aspects of boatbuilding. The program offers over 50 seminars ranging from core skills training to the trends developing within the marine industry.



The new Leadership Education track is designed for C-suite participants and includes several Main Stage sessions such as Avoiding Contradictions in Technology on Wednesday, October 2nd at 8:30 a.m. Moderated by Aaron Porter, editor of Professional BoatBuilder magazine and Ben Stein, editor/publisher of Panbo.com, this panel discussion will focus on answering the question of how to manage the longevity of boats’ designs and construction compared with the shorter lifespans of electric, electronic, and other critical components. Also on the Main Stage, Thomas Dammrich will moderate a timely discussion entitled Visionary Leadership Panel Discussion: The Driving Force Behind the Marine Industry’s Small & Medium Sized Businesses on Wednesday, October 2nd at 11 a.m., which will tackle the qualities of a visionary leader. Included in this session is a catered lunch. Other leadership seminars include Manufacturing Facility Improvements and Avoiding Legal Pitfalls Through the Use of Robust Record Keeping Practices, plus two Main Stage events which cover workforce trends and development.



In addition, the IBEX Education Conference will include staples that marine professionals have come to recognize as necessary for professional development such as the free Tech Talk workshops and Pre-Conference sessions.



The full Education Conference schedule is available on the IBEX website. The Education Conference packages and tickets are available in the registration process, with Early Bird pricing through August 30th.



“A key component to the Show is our vibrant and exciting Education Conference,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Executive Director. “Not only is IBEX the place that the industry comes together to do business, but it is a place to learn and challenge us for the overall benefit of the industry as a whole. We are very excited to expand the offerings this year with the addition of the Leadership Education track and unveil the Main Stage as a dedicated place for exhibitors and attendees to learn from experts in their fields. Don’t forget to register to secure Early Bird pricing and seats for some of the more popular sessions that are sure to fill up.”



