Boating Industry extends 2024 Movers and Shakers nomination deadline

After many requests and understanding summer is a busy time of year for all around the industry, Boating Industry has announced it will be extending the deadline for 2024 Movers & Shakers nominations.

Those interested in submitting a nomination now have until Friday, August 16, 2024 to complete the form.

The Movers & Shakers program recognizes leaders who haven’t been afraid to take chances, to rethink the way they do business, to embrace the challenges facing the marine industry head on.

Nominees can be from any company, group or organization that does business in the boating industry, as long as they are showing the vision and leadership to move the industry forward.

The Mover & Shaker of the Year, along with finalists and other selected nominees, will be featured in the October issue of Boating Industry.

Click here to submit a nomination for this year’s Movers & Shakers.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, August 16, 2024.