Biden Administration announces new Section 301 Tariff Increases, limited exclusion process

The Biden administration issued a press release announcing the Federal Register Notice (FRN) on the proposed modifications to the Section 301 tariffs on imports from China and limited exclusion process for certain machinery – which the administration disclosed this month. The comment period opened on May 29 and will close on June 28 – NMMA intends to submit comments.

In the FRN, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) lists the different Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) lines and proposed tariff increases and effective dates for specific sectors, including aluminum, that USTR named as industries they intend to increase Section 301 tariffs. Additionally, the FRN includes the specific HTS lines for machinery equipment now eligible for a limited exclusion process. USTR intends to issue another FRN announcing details on the current exclusions set to expire on May 31.

For the past four years, the Biden administration has been reviewing trade and tariff policies for realigning the U.S.-China trade relationship. Throughout the process, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has urged the administration to reinstate all exclusions for marine products and reopen the exclusions process for every imported product currently impacted by Section 301 tariffs. NMMA said it plans to file comments and urges stakeholders to provide NMMA with information and feedback to help support industry comments.

NMMA said it stands ready to help all stakeholders navigate the public comment period and continue providing updates as this process develops. If your business has been impacted by Section 301 tariffs on products imported from China.