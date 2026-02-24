February 2026
Welcome to the February 2026 digital edition of Boating Industry!
Following the annual Boating Industry Elevate Summit in January, we highlight the 2025 Top 100 award winners, including the Top Dealers, 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves, Movers & Shakers, Best in Class, and the Dealer of the Year. Boating Industry is proud to recognize these dealerships and professionals and their extraordinary drive and leadership!
Additional highlights of the February 2026 issue of Boating Industry include:
- Elevate Summit 2026 Recap
- The 2025 Boating Industry Top 100
- 2025 Dealer of the Year
- 2025 Best in Class
- And more!