Boating Industry names 2020 Top 100 Best in Class award winners

We might be into 2021, but the team at Boating Industry isn’t quite done celebrating the 2020 Boating Industry Top 100 Dealers.

Boating Industry announced the 2020 Top 100 Best in Class Award winners via video on March 24, 2021.

“The 2020 Best in Class winning dealerships are truly dealerships that set the standard in particular areas of the business,” said Top 100 program director Adam Quandt. “These are the dealerships to watch as they continue blazing trails of success in the future.”

2020 Top 100 Best in Class:

Best Digital Strategy — River Valley Marine

Best Boat Show Strategy — Marine Sales Group

Best Service Department — Regal & Nautique of Orlando

Best Marketing — Spring Brook Marine

Best Customer Service — Demasdon’s Boatworks / Beacon Marine

Best Industry Advocate — Boaters Exchange

Best Training — Buckeye Sports Center

Best Community Outreach — M&P Mercury Sales Ltd.

In-depth features on all eight of the 2020 Best in Class dealers can be found in the March/April issue of Boating Industry — available in digital format soon.

Following the announcement of the 2020 Best in Class, the team at Boating Industry is looking to the future and the 2021 Top 100 Dealers program. Applications for the 2021 Top 100 are now available here and are due on June 28, 2021.

Contact Top 100 program director Adam Quandt at AQuandt@BoatingIndustry.com with any questions.