The Landing School boosts student career possibilities with video

In an effort to further boost its students’ endeavors to launch their careers when they graduate, The Landing School in Arundel, Maine, has dedicated a section of its website to videos and resumes showcasing its student body. The Student Resume pages include short clips of each participating student discussing their ideal job and their experience, with a resume available under their names.

The new Student Resume page, sectioned by Composite Boat Building, Yacht Design, Wooden Boat Building, and Marine Systems, as well as a page for Independent Study Students, further highlights who The Landing School students are and what they aspire to do.

As part of its curriculum, The Landing School provides job-search counseling and resume reviews. Jamie Houtz, the school’s Industry Liaison, is a dedicated member of the team who maintains contact with the school’s approximate 1,500 alumni working in the industry.

“I rely on our network of alumni to support student’s as they start a career, but these new video and resume pages are going to provide them with even more of a leg up,” Houtz says. “Students graduating from our programs are passionate about boat building, repair, and design. They’re ready to get to work, and I want to help them.”

“For any future employer, it’s well worth the time to click through some of these videos,” Houtz continues. “And, keep in mind, while you might be looking for someone with experience in Marine Systems, you may well find them in the Composites Boat Building section.”

Employers are also invited to post their jobs for free on The Landing School’s Job Posting page.

The Landing School is accepting applications and currently enrolling for its 2021-22 school year. With this year’s Early Enrollment Incentive, students who enroll before February 28, 2021, receive a $500 refund on their deposit