Boating Industry seeking nominations for 2020 40 Under 40

One of Boating Industry’s most popular and well-read editorial features will return early in 2020.

Our editorial staff is now accepting nominations for our 40 Under 40 program, highlighting the best young leaders across the marine industry.

The 2020 40 Under 40 will be featured in a cover story that will be published in the March/April print and online issues of Boating Industry. The 40 Under 40 will also be recognized at the 2020 Boating Industry Elevate Summit.

The deadline for submitting nominees is Friday, Feb. 7.

Boating Industry’s annual profile of the best young leaders in the marine industry highlights a unique group that stands out from its boating peers.

Our 40 Under 40 nominees can be from any company or organization that does business in the boating industry and must be under the age of 40 as of Jan. 1, 2020.

To submit a 40 Under 40 nomination, click here.

Questions? Please email Managing Editor Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com and include "Boating Industry 40 Under 40 Query" in the subject line.